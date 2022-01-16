Look: Cade Cunningham Ejected Following Thunderous Dunk

Cade Cunningham was ejected from the Detroit Pistons contest against the Phoenix Suns.

Detroit Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham did not get to finish playing in a Sunday matinee contest against the Phoenix Suns, as he was ejected in the third quarter.

With the team trailing 89-67, Cunningham weaved his way through traffic and eventually threw down a thunderous dunk.

An NBA official did not take too kindly to the young rookie pointing following the dunk and assessed him a technical foul.

Unfortunately, it was Cunningham's second technical foul of the afternoon and resulted in the 20-year-old rookie being sent to the locker room.

According to SI's AllPistons, "The Pistons are currently riding a four-game winning streak at Little Caesars Arena and will definitely enjoy the home court advantage during a 1 pm tip against a west-coast based Phoenix team. Detroit is an 11.5-point underdog on its home court, but Detroit has scrapped and beaten some good teams this year. Surprisingly, Detroit has won 10 of its last 13 meetings against the Suns but is trying to avoid an 0-3 mark against Phoenix over the last three matchups."

Entering Sunday, Detroit had a record of 10-31 and were coming off of a home victory against the Toronto Raptors.

Cunningham finished his afternoon with 21 points and four assists in a 135-108 loss.

