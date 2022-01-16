Skip to main content

Look: Cade Cunningham Ejected Following Thunderous Dunk

Cade Cunningham was ejected from the Detroit Pistons contest against the Phoenix Suns.

Detroit Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham did not get to finish playing in a Sunday matinee contest against the Phoenix Suns, as he was ejected in the third quarter. 

With the team trailing 89-67, Cunningham weaved his way through traffic and eventually threw down a thunderous dunk. 

An NBA official did not take too kindly to the young rookie pointing following the dunk and assessed him a technical foul. 

Unfortunately, it was Cunningham's second technical foul of the afternoon and resulted in the 20-year-old rookie being sent to the locker room. 

Entering Sunday, Detroit had a record of 10-31 and were coming off of a home victory against the Toronto Raptors.

Cunningham finished his afternoon with 21 points and four assists in a 135-108 loss. 

