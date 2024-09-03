Look: Dan Campbell Stars in Applebee's Commercial
Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell has become one of the most popular figures nationally since taking over the role prior to the 2021 season.
Campbell first garnered national acclaim during the team’s appearance on HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’ prior to the 2022 season.
While local fans were already accustomed to his humorous soundbites and gripping motivational speeches, the appearance on the hit television show allowed football fans across the country to garner an understanding of the individual leading the Lions.
Since then, he has become even more popular as the organization has worked its way to become a legitimate Super Bowl contender. Most recently, he was featured in a commercial with popular restaurant chain Applebee's in a promotion for their 50-cent boneless wings with the upcoming start of the NFL regular season.
Campbell waits on a table in the commercial and dons an Applebee's polo and hat, holding a booklet over his mouth in a play on the secrecy that coaches exhibit to prevent opposing teams from stealing their play calls.
“Cover your mouth,” Campbell says to the couple he is waiting on in the commerical. “They could steal your order.”
After the pair of customers each order the wings, he replies by quipping, “Perfect. They’ll never see it coming.”
New jersey numbers
The Lions have multiple jersey number changes, as well as official numbers for players on the practice squad as revealed by the team website.
Here is a list of active players who have changed numbers with their old number in parentheses, as well as new numbers revealed for newcomers on the practice squad.
Active roster
Brandon Joseph -- 12 (40)
Loren Strickland -- 24 (48)
Jake Bates -- 39 (43)
Trevor Nowaske -- 53
Practice squad
Tim Patrick -- 17
Allen Robinson -- 8
Pat O'Connor -- 95
Erick Hallett -- 25