Look: D'Andre Swift Goes Beast Mode in Workout

Running backs coach Duce Staley jokingly attempted to downplay the new physique of third-year running back D'Andre Swift.

At organized team activities, it was noticeable just how much the 23-year-old running back had bulked up since the end of the 2021 NFL season.

In his first two seasons, Swift demonstrated his playmaking ability, especially coming out of the backfield in the passing game, but has yet to avoid missing practice time and game action.

In 2021, he secured more than 15 carries in just one game (33 carries for 130 yards against Pittsburgh).

Taking the challenge of Staley seriously, Swift has committed to bulking up this offseason in an effort to prevent and avoid injuries that cost him playing time in the past.

"There's no doubt he makes us better, he's a dynamic playmaker with the ball in his hands and we're going to use him as such," new offensive coordinator Ben Johnson said.

The challenge was made by the coaching staff to do anything possible to ensure injuries are prevented.

"Playing running back, you’re going to take your fair share of hits. You’re going to give some, too," Staley said. So you’ve just got to make sure you’re protecting yourself when it’s time to protect yourself, and there are going to be times where you’ve got to put it out there.”

In a recent workout posted online, Swift is observed lifting well over 300 pounds.

It is apparent the apple does not fall to far from the tree, as Swift's father went viral a couple of years ago when his strong physique was posted online.