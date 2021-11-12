Lynn: Dan Campbell 'Is Not Stepping On My Toes'

Read more on Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn's comments regarding Dan Campbell becoming more involved with the team's offensive game-planning.

If you take even a brief look at the Detroit Lions' stats from the first half of the season, you'll realize that the team needs major help offensively.

Through eight games in the 2021 campaign, the Lions have averaged just 16.8 points per game, ranking 29th out of 32 NFL franchises.

Jared Goff & Co. simply haven't been good enough as an offensive attack, and the coaching staff is well aware of it.

Detroit head coach Dan Campbell's solution: Become more involved with the team's offensive game-planning on a weekly basis.

And guess what, Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn doesn't mind it.

"He is not stepping on my toes," Lynn told reporters this week. "This is his football team. My job is to coordinate this offense and support his vision the best I can."

Campbell talked about his level of involvement with the offense increasing during his media session Wednesday.

“I would say it involves spending a lot more time with the offense than maybe the other two phases," Campbell said. "I just want to be able to meet with the quarterback more, talk with him, just know that I feel like I have a handprint in it, I guess, if you will. It’s just investing a lot more time.”

Lynn has seen Campbell's time with the offense increase first-hand.

"He is not lying about the collaboration, because he is definitely more involved," Lynn said. "He has been involved the whole time anyway. He’s called plays during games, as most offensive head coaches do. When I was in his shoes, I did that a lot. But, yeah, he has definitely been more involved in meetings and more communication with the quarterback, and I’m sure you’ll see that on Sunday.”

Campbell & Co. square off with the Pittsburgh Steelers from Heinz Field on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.