Detroit vs. Everybody: 99 Percent of NFL Experts Pick Broncos to Win Sunday

According to NFL pick watch, 99 percent of NFL analysts are predicting the Broncos to defeat the Lions at Empower Field at Mile High.

The lone expert to select the Lions this week was Sports Illustrated and Monday Morning Quarterback staff writer Conor Orr.

By the Numbers

The Broncos lead the all-time series 7-5.

The last meeting was in 2015. Peyton Manning threw two touchdown passes at Ford Field, as the Broncos defeated the Lions 24-12.

Lions at Broncos

TV/Radio: CBS/WJR, 4 p.m.

Line: Broncos -6

