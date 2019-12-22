LionMaven
Detroit vs. Everybody: 99 Percent of NFL Experts Pick Broncos to Win Sunday

John Maakaron

According to NFL pick watch, 99 percent of NFL analysts are predicting the Broncos to defeat the Lions at Empower Field at Mile High.

The lone expert to select the Lions this week was Sports Illustrated and Monday Morning Quarterback staff writer Conor Orr.

The Broncos lead the all-time series 7-5. 

The last meeting was in 2015. Peyton Manning threw two touchdown passes at Ford Field, as the Broncos defeated the Lions 24-12. 

TV/Radio: CBS/WJR, 4 p.m.

Line: Broncos -6

Predictions: Lions-Broncos

Matt Patricia Says Lions Will Be Smart with Kerryon Johnson

5 Questions w/ Chad Jensen of Mile High Huddle and SI Broncos Maven

Lions Are Prepared for Altitude in Denver

