Malcolm Rodriguez Will Play 'Big Role' in Lions Season Opener

While defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn would not reveal if rookie Malcolm Rodriguez would be the team's starting linebacker Week 1, he did reveal the rookie would play a "big role" for the defense.

"He's going to play, I can tell you that," Glenn replied, when asked Thursday if the rookie was a starter for the Lions. "He's going to play a big role."

"I'm not trying to be a butthole about it. Malcolm's a good player. But the thing is, we have other good players also. All of those guys deserve a chance to play. (Derrick) Barnes. Alex (Anzalone), Malcolm, (Chris) Board," Glenn continued. "So I will tell you this -- all of those guys are going to be on the field at some point and sometime. All those guys are going to have a role."

Rodriquez has quickly found a level of comfortability due to how similar Detroit's defense is to the one he played in collegiately at Oklahoma State.

"Just one of those things you just got to have confidence. At this level, you've just got to bring your own confidence and you just got to act like you belong here," Rodriguez said. "So, it's just one of those things, I come to work every day and just put myself in my shoes and be like, 'Hey, I'm here for a reason.' So, like I said, just come to work."

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER