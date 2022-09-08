Skip to main content

Malcolm Rodriguez Will Play 'Big Role' in Lions Season Opener

Detroit Lions rookie linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez will be a key figure in the defense against the Philadelphia Eagles.

While defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn would not reveal if rookie Malcolm Rodriguez would be the team's starting linebacker Week 1, he did reveal the rookie would play a "big role" for the defense. 

"He's going to play, I can tell you that," Glenn replied, when asked Thursday if the rookie was a starter for the Lions. "He's going to play a big role."

"I'm not trying to be a butthole about it. Malcolm's a good player. But the thing is, we have other good players also. All of those guys deserve a chance to play. (Derrick) Barnes. Alex (Anzalone), Malcolm, (Chris) Board," Glenn continued. "So I will tell you this -- all of those guys are going to be on the field at some point and sometime. All those guys are going to have a role."

Rodriquez has quickly found a level of comfortability due to how similar Detroit's defense is to the one he played in collegiately at Oklahoma State. 

"Just one of those things you just got to have confidence. At this level, you've just got to bring your own confidence and you just got to act like you belong here," Rodriguez said. "So, it's just one of those things, I come to work every day and just put myself in my shoes and be like, 'Hey, I'm here for a reason.' So, like I said, just come to work."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Lions Articles

campbell5

Dan Campbell Reveals What He Told Sheila Hamp about 2022 Team

Read more on what Dan Campbell revealed to Sheila Hamp about the 2022 Detroit Lions.

goff5

Jared Goff Has 'Full Ownership' of Lions' Offense

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is ready to showcase the offense in the season opener.

sewell5

Penei Sewell Will Have Same Confident Mindset Wherever He Plays

Penei Sewell is feeling confident, heading into his second NFL season.

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

campbell5
News

Dan Campbell Reveals What He Told Sheila Hamp about 2022 Team

By Vito Chirco
goff5
News

Jared Goff Has 'Full Ownership' of Lions' Offense

By John Maakaron
sewell5
News

Penei Sewell Will Have Same Confident Mindset Wherever He Plays

By Christian Booher
john5
News

Detroit Lions' 2022 Week 1 Wednesday Injury Report

By John Maakaron
tommy5
News

Potential Replacement For Vaitai Does Not Practice Wednesday

By John Maakaron
vaitai5
News

Halapoulivaati Vaitai Dealing with Back Injury

By Christian Booher
USATSI_17069152_168388382_lowres
News

Scouting Report: Darius Slay Playing at High Level

By Vito Chirco
stbrown5
News

Fantasy Football Player Sends Amon-Ra St. Brown Wild DM

By John Maakaron