Detroit Lions Will Meet with Liberty Quarterback Malik Willis
The Detroit Lions have set up another visit with a draft prospect at the quarterback position.
After it was reported that Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett was scheduled to visit Allen Park, it's also been announced that Malik Willis will have an opportunity to meet with the Lions' front office and coaching staff.
According to USA Today's LionsWire, "The pre-draft visit calendar in Detroit this week will see the first two quarterbacks head to team headquarters in Allen Park. Liberty QB Malik Willis will make his visit with the Lions on Tuesday, per numerous sources."
The Lions are familiar with Willis, as the coaching staff spent a week at the Senior Bowl observing his skill set.
If the team decides to draft a quarterback this year, general manager Brad Holmes believes quarterback Jared Goff would have no issue mentoring a player who could end up taking his job.
"Sure, I could see some advantage of there is a young quarterback that can learn under Jared," Holmes said, via the team's website. "I don’t think Jared would have any issues taking on that role. He’s had more younger guys with less experience behind him, so he’d be very comfortable with that."
Heading into the draft, it is widely believed by analysts and scouts that Willis is a developmental quarterback who should sit for a season behind a veteran quarterback.
In two years with the Liberty Flames, Willis threw for 5,107 yards, and rushed for 1,822 yards.
Pickett is reportedly scheduled to have his visit on Wednesday.
