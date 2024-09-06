Marcus Davenport Details 'Tons of Excitement' Ahead of Lions Debut
The Detroit Lions needed to add pieces to a pass rush that struggled mightily in 2023.
After finishing in the bottom third of the league in sacks a season ago, the Lions brought in Marcus Davenport on a one-year deal in an effort to bolster the group. Aidan Hutchinson is one of the league's best on the edge, and Davenport looks the part of a solid running mate.
Lions On SI caught up with Davenport Thursday for an exclusive 1-on-1 conversation ahead of his first game in a Lions uniform.
What are your emotions leading up to your Lions debut on Sunday?
Marcus Davenport: "What's the best way to describe it? I don't know, there's tons of excitement. We've got a great team. Being able to watch from the sidelines and being like, 'Damn. Even without me at it, we have a phenomenal team.' So just awesome."
What does it mean to you to be talked about as a player who could have a big year opposite Aidan Hutchinson?
Davenport: "Really doesn't mean anything. There's so much talk that that point doesn't mean anything, but there's a lot more guys that are gonna be able to get more and step up and take a load off of Aiden. It should be a great time."
What are your expectations for the defensive line in this upcoming season?
Davenport: "I always hate talking too much into the future, but our expectations are high expectations. Be top five, top one, top two in pass, run. I think we're gonna be able to be a dominant unit."
Some of your teammates have described you as a quiet player with a ferocious play style. Where did you develop these instincts?
Davenport: "I think I'm just lucky. At a certain point, especially with the coaches and Coach T, it's simple for me. I get to go forward, and be physical."
You dealt with injuries that limited you to four games last season. What got you through those tough times?
Davenport: "This might sound, what got me through? A lot of anger. What really got me through is, I wouldn't just say my teammates yet, but my family. Just wanting to be able to be available out there."
How did your teammates boost you up?
Davenport: "More just people telling me what they were looking forward to here. Like, 'Man, we can't wait, we've seen your tape. We know what you can add.' Just having that kind of encouragement has helped a lot."
Why did you choose to come to Detroit?
Davenport: "I blame A.G. Actually, I blame Dan. I think when you build a kind of culture like this that gravitates, it's his own slice of New Orleans. A lot of things are similar, but of course he's made it his own. And just seeing how hard they work. I was talking trash last year, because I was on the other side. By the end of it, I was like, 'Wow, that's a good team.' So why not?"
Alim McNeill is a popular breakout candidate. What do you think he's capable of this year?
Davenport: "Man, we already know. There's a whole cast of D-linemen that are about to show out. Alim, (Josh Paschal) Pash, Levi, DJ. We've got a great group."
What are your thoughts on the Rams offense?
Davenport: "I'm excited for them. I think they're definitely a good offense, very efficient, quick. The type that you really can't underestimate and so I just know it's gonna be a good matchup."
Do you have a sack dance planned for if you get to the quarterback on Sunday?
Davenport: "Man, I'm too lazy. I'll be like, 'Okay, next play.' The sack was the celebration, I'll take that part."