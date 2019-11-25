Fans React to Marquis Flowers Calling Matt Patricia a Genius

Former Detroit Lion linebacker Marquis Flowers was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the sixth round in 2014.

Prior to signing with Detroit in 2018, he played for the Patriots and then defensive coordinator Matt Patricia in 2017.

Flowers played five games for Detroit in 2018 prior to being released.

Flowers finished the 2017 season with New England with 32 tackles and 3.5 sacks. He was a member of the Patriots squad that lost 41-33 to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII.

When a blogger tweeted that people are laughing louder now that Patricia is the head coach, Flowers came to Patricia's defense on Twitter.

He tweeted, "I swear to you Patricia is a genius and it’s not him! But that’s all ima say."

The responses to Flowers tweet were interesting. Here is a sample of the responses that were tweeted earlier on Sunday afternoon.