With the NFL season remaining at a standstill for the time being, almost any news out of Lions camp is exciting.

On Tuesday, Lions head coach Matt Patricia held a press conference with local media members to discuss a myriad of topics, with free-agent signing Jamie Collins being one of them.

The Detroit News’ John Niyo highlighted what Patricia said regarding the new Lions linebacker:

“'Obviously, a great player that I’ve been blessed and fortunate being around before, drafting and watching him grow and develop as a player,' Patricia said. 'Probably one of the most amazing athletes that I’ve ever seen, from a standpoint of someone that big, that strong, that powerful and some of the athletic stuff he can do. I mean, some of the things he does (are) amazing. I’ve literally watched him one time stand at the line of scrimmage and try to grab the ball out of the quarterback’s hand as he was throwing it. He just can do those things. Sometimes you run into those types of athletes.'”

After the dismal 2019 campaign that the Lions’ defense had, they can only hope that Collins provides an amazing spark.

Let’s take a look now at some more Lions news from around the web on this Wednesday, May 6:

Detroit Free Press Lions beat writer Dave Birkett lays out the blueprint for the Lions to have success in 2020.

Benjamin Raven at MLive.com expands on what Patricia told the undrafted free agents that signed with the team.

On SportingNews.com, some “crazy trade rumors” surrounding Matthew Stafford were highlighted.

And in rather weird news, Pride Of Detroit’s Hamza Baccoouche went in-depth on the best “time slots” for the Lions to play in.

