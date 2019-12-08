Matt Patricia: 'I Know What the NFL Is About'

In two seasons coaching the Detroit Lions, Matt Patricia's record is 9-18-1.

The team's poor win-loss record under his watch has caused heavy scrutiny.

While he consistently resorts to expressing how tough and competitive his team is, that provides little solace to anyone.

The fan base is upset and frustrated, and many have started to openly question whether or not he has the ability to coach winning football.

"We are in the middle of a process," Patricia said after Sunday's 20-7 loss to the Vikings. "We know we are trying to get better."

Patricia was also asked in the postgame if he understood the scrutiny surrounding his job.

"I'm in the NFL. I have been in the NFL a long time. I know what the NFL is about," Patricia said. "I do understand that, but I also understand what we are trying to do."

Patricia went on to explain that other coaches have struggled in the early years of their coaching tenures.

"I know that there are a lot of coaches that have taken over programs, and really tried to start and build something and work from the bottom to try and build it," Patricia said. "I know what those records look like, too, when those guys have all started out. For me, I try not to look at that stuff. I just try and look at each week, and that is the biggest thing for us."

