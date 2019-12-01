Lion
League Sources: Matt Patricia Will Return in 2020

John Maakaron

Matt Patricia will return to coach the Detroit Lions next season, according to several league sources. 

"There does not appear to be many signs that the Lions and Patricia are operating like they are coaching for their jobs," one league source told Sports Illustrated Lions Maven. 

A couple of factors that are working in Patricia's favor at this time include the strong locker room support and franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford missing significant time in 2019. 

"The players who Patricia brought in speak very highly of him and he has strong support all over the league. If he is given enough time, the Lions will be competitive," sources said. 

Also, sources expressed that Patricia should be given more credit for the success of the offense. Patricia brought in a competent and respected coordinator to work with Stafford. The offense has remained fairly consistent despite being forced to play third-string quarterback David Blough against the Bears.

Without Stafford and dealing with a myriad of other injuries, the Lions were naturally going to struggle to secure many victories. 

A factor that could negatively impact Patricia and his job status involves how the players respond the last month of the season. 

With the loss to the Bears, the Lions were eliminated from the playoffs. There may be challenges keeping some motivated, but it is believed that the the team will continue to play extremely hard for Patricia despite many hardships. 

"In this league, things can change week-to-week, sometimes minute-by-minute but I think Patricia will be the Lions coach next season."

