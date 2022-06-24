Skip to main content

NFC North News: Bears LB Matthew Adams Arrested

The Chicago Bears newest linebacker was arrested on Thursday.

Linebacker Matthew Adams, who signed with the Chicago Bears this past offseason, was reportedly arrested on Thursday, according to TMZ Sports.  

Prior to joining his new team, Adams was a member of the Indianapolis Colts for the past four seasons. 

He decided to follow his former defensive coordinator, Matt Eberflus, who is currently serving as the head coach of the Bears. 

According to TMZ Sports, "We're told Adams -- who signed a 1-year deal with the Bears in April -- was questioned by cops around 6:45 PM after he was spotted near a Jeep that was reported stolen. Adams allegedly claimed to have bought the car ... but when cops searched the vehicle, they found a loaded handgun in the center console and an extended mag in the trunk."

The 26-year-old was reportedly booked on misdemeanor unlawful use of a weapon, carrying/possessing a firearm and received a citation for having a high capacity magazine and metal piercing bullets.

TMZ Sports noted, "We're told Adams had a permit for the gun, but it was NOT issued by the state of Illinois."

Adams is next due in court this August.

The owner of the vehicle is not pressing charges at this time. 

