Stafford's 40K Football Featured in Pro Football Hall of Fame

John Maakaron

If you are visiting the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton anytime soon, there is now a new piece of memorabilia featured from the Detroit Lions 2019 season. 

In October, against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field, Matthew Stafford linked up with Danny Amendola on a 36-yard pass late in the first quarter to eclipse 40,000 passing yards during his career.

Stafford became the fastest player in NFL history to reach 40,000 NFL career passing yards. 

He was able to accomplish this feat in under 150 career games played, eclipsing Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons.

Stafford, 31, also was the fastest to achieve 15,000, 20,000, 25,000 and 30,000 passing yards. 

USATSI_11918385
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Now on display in Canton, Ohio is the actual football that was thrown by Matthew Stafford to teammate Danny Amendola. 

The photo featured reads:

"Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford passed for 364 yards and four touchdowns with one interception during a 2019 Week 7 loss to Minnesota. Stafford threw this football during the game to become the first player in NFL history to reach 40,000 career passing yards in 150 games or fewer (147)."

