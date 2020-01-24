Talk in NFL Circles Is "Matthew Stafford Might Be on the Move This Offseason"

South Florida Sun-Sentinel NFL columnist Omar Kelly tweeted on Friday that he has backup on what he has been hearing in Mobile, Alabama.

"Man....@BartScott57 is clearly hearing what I was hearing at Mobile. The talk in NFL circles is that Matthew Stafford might be on the move this offseason."

While the thought of trading Stafford is intriguing, it would come at a steep price for the Lions.

If Stafford is traded this offseason, the dead cap hit would be $32 million in 2020.

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Could Detroit be seriously interested in drafting Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa?

Or is this just what Detroit is really looking for. What many are hoping for is that the market for the No. 3 pick increases and that would bring back a larger haul, if the team trades down.

What are your thoughts on this report? Leave your thoughts below.

