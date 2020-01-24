LionMaven

Talk in NFL Circles Is "Matthew Stafford Might Be on the Move This Offseason"

John Maakaron

South Florida Sun-Sentinel NFL columnist Omar Kelly tweeted on Friday that he has backup on what he has been hearing in Mobile, Alabama.

"Man....@BartScott57 is clearly hearing what I was hearing at Mobile. The talk in NFL circles is that Matthew Stafford might be on the move this offseason."

While the thought of trading Stafford is intriguing, it would come at a steep price for the Lions. 

If Stafford is traded this offseason, the dead cap hit would be $32 million in 2020. 

USATSI_13545525
Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Could Detroit be seriously interested in drafting Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa? 

Or is this just what Detroit is really looking for. What many are hoping for is that the market for the No. 3 pick increases and that would bring back a larger haul, if the team trades down. 

What are your thoughts on this report? Leave your thoughts below.

Related

Lions May Play Abroad in 2020

3 Free Agents Lions Should Avoid 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Rumors: Lions May Play Abroad in 2020

Detroit plays at Atlanta this year. There is a chance that game is moved abroad

John Maakaron

3 Free Agents Lions Should Avoid

Our Logan Lamorandier offers three free agents the Lions should avoid at all costs this offseason

Logan Lamorandier

Matt Patricia's Comment On Pass Rushing Sparks Debate

While mic'd up at the Senior Bowl, Matt Patricia discusses pass rushing

John Maakaron

CAN2

Kenny Willekes, Josh Uche Look to Shoot Up Draft Boards

Check out these Lions pieces from around the web in this edition of "Lions News"

John Maakaron

Lions Select DE Julian Okwara in Latest Mock Draft

DE Julian Okwara is the brother of Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara

John Maakaron

Is Matt Patricia's Coaching Style Too Harsh?

Logan Lamorandier & John Maakaron discuss the Lions coaching staff at the Senior Bowl & explore if Matt Patricia's coaching style is too harsh

John Maakaron

Reaction to Kenny Golladay Making First Career Pro Bowl

Watch as our Rachel Marie gives her reaction to Kenny Golladay making his first career Pro Bowl

rachelmariesports

ArtCalifornia

Robert Saleh Says Lions Fans and Media Should Be More Supportive

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator calls upon Lions fans to be more supportive of the team

John Maakaron

3 Free-Agent Nose Tackles Lions Should Consider Adding

Our Logan Lamorandier provides his list of three free-agent nose tackles the Lions should consider adding this offseason

Logan Lamorandier

3 Realistic Goals for Lions' 2020 Season

These are three realistic and attainable goals for the Lions 2020 season.

John Maakaron