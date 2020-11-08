Matthew Stafford has cleared concussion protocol after leaving the Lions-Vikings game prematurely.

Early in the fourth quarter, Stafford was injured when he caught a knee to the head being hit by two Vikings defenders.

He was evaluated on the sideline and then taken back for further testing back in the locker room.

On the afternoon, Stafford struggled mightily against the Vikings defense.

On back-to-back offensive possessions, Stafford threw two interceptions in Minnesota territory.

On the afternoon, Detroit's franchise passer completed 23 of 32 passes for 211 yards and a touchdown before exiting.

Against their divisional rival, Detroit has now lost six consecutive games against Minnesota dating back to the 2017 season.

This week has been a challenging one for the 12-year veteran. He was unable to practice all week with the team after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday.

Stafford was presumably in close contact with an individual who had a positive test result, thus causing Stafford to quarantine.

Backup Chase Daniel went 8-of-13 for 94 yards. He was able to throw one touchdown to go along with one interception.

