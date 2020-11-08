SI.com
AllLions
HomeNewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+
Search

Matthew Stafford Has Cleared Concussion Protocol

John Maakaron

Matthew Stafford has cleared concussion protocol after leaving the Lions-Vikings game prematurely. 

Early in the fourth quarter, Stafford was injured when he caught a knee to the head being hit by two Vikings defenders. 

He was evaluated on the sideline and then taken back for further testing back in the locker room. 

On the afternoon, Stafford struggled mightily against the Vikings defense. 

On back-to-back offensive possessions, Stafford threw two interceptions in Minnesota territory. 

On the afternoon, Detroit's franchise passer completed 23 of 32 passes for 211 yards and a touchdown before exiting. 

Against their divisional rival, Detroit has now lost six consecutive games against Minnesota dating back to the 2017 season. 

This week has been a challenging one for the 12-year veteran. He was unable to practice all week with the team after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday. 

Stafford was presumably in close contact with an individual who had a positive test result, thus causing Stafford to quarantine. 

Backup Chase Daniel went 8-of-13 for 94 yards. He was able to throw one touchdown to go along with one interception. 

More from SI All Lions:

Lions Lose Stafford, Can't Stop Cook in 34-20

Stafford Leaves Vikings Games with Apparent Head Injury

Biggest Matchup to Watch in Lions-Vikings: Hockenson vs. Kendricks

Lions Must Figure Out Running Game Woes against Vikings

4 Lions That Must Shine to Win against Vikings

Predictions: Lions-Vikings

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @detroitpodcast 

THANKS FOR READING ALL LIONS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Predictions: Lions-Vikings

Vito Chirco, Logan Lamorandier, Adam Strozynski and John Maakaron of SI All Lions provide their predictions for the Detroit Lions-Minnesota Vikings Week 9 matchup.

Vito Chirco

by

DetroitsFinest1

4 Lions Who Must Shine to Win against Vikings

Read more on who must perform well this week in order for the Detroit Lions to defeat the Minnesota Vikings.

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Scouting Miles Killebrew

Former NFL scout Daniel Kelly provides his scouting report on Lions special teams ace Miles Killebrew

Daniel Kelly

by

Dkillebrew1117

Lions Lose Stafford, Can't Stop Cook in 34-20 Loss to Minnesota

Read more on the Detroit Lions' 34-20 loss to the Minnesota Vikings

John Maakaron

by

JCM31179

Lions Must Figure Out Running Game Woes against Vikings

The Detroit Lions had their worst game running the football against the Indianapolis Colts.

John Maakaron

5 Lions-Vikings Questions with Will Ragatz of SI Inside the Vikings

Will Ragatz of SI Inside the Vikings answers five questions regarding the Detroit Lions Week 9 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings

John Maakaron

by

OnePrideMania57

Jahlani Tavai Trending Toward Being Second-Round Bust

Read more on the struggles of Detroit Lions second-year linebacker Jahlani Tavai.

Logan Lamorandier

by

OnePrideMania57

Detroit Lions' Week 9 Inactives: Vaitai Active, Blough Inactive

Read more about the Detroit Lions Week 9 inactive list.

John Maakaron

Matthew Stafford Cleared to Play against Vikings

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has been cleared to play against the Minnesota Vikings.

John Maakaron

by

OnePrideMania57

Mailbag: Will Quintez Cephus See an Increase in Playing Time?

This week's mailbag focuses on which Detroit Lions have performed well this season and whether wide receiver Quintez Cephus will see more playing time against the Minnesota Vikings.

Logan Lamorandier

by

OnePrideMania57