Matthew Stafford's COVID-19 Test Result Was a False Positive

John Maakaron

On Saturday, longtime Lions franchise passer Matthew Stafford became the highest-profile NFL athlete to be placed on the league's reserve/COVID-19 list. 

It would have meant that he would have been away from the team for up to 10 days or he could have returned within as few as five days had he tested negative twice. 

The concern level regarding the accuracy of test results has now been heightened even further after it was revealed Tuesday that Stafford's test result was a false positive.

As of Tuesday, Stafford has been activated, and is no longer on the league's reserve list.

His family was all tested as well, and his wife Kelly and four daughters each tested negative for COVID-19.

Here is the statement released by the Detroit Lions:

"Today we removed Matthew Stafford from the COVID-IR list and onto the Active Roster. As a result of a False-Positive test result, he was forced due to NFL/NFLPA protocols to sit out until he received two negative tests. His testing sequence for the Pre-Entry period was: negative, negative, False-Positive. The next three tests were all negative. To be clear, Matthew does NOT have COVID-19 and never has had COVID-19 and the test in question was a False-Positive. Also, all of Matthew’s family have been tested and everyone is negative."

Currently, the team is participating in workouts and team meetings, and Stafford can now resume participation in training camp.

