    • October 26, 2021
    Look: Matthew Stafford Mic'd Up Against Detroit Lions

    Quarterback Matthew Stafford was mic'd up against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium.
    Following a victory over the Detroit Lions last weekend, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford expressed relief that the season long narrative regarding his matchup against his old team will now fade into the sunset. 

    “Am I happy it’s over with? Yeah,” Stafford said after his team's 28-19 Week 7 victory. “I’ve got a lot of great friends, got a lot of people that I care about that are on that team or from that city and just glad to have this one over with and put the storylines away and just go out and play football the rest of the year.”

    On Sunday, Stafford went 28-for-41 for 334 yards and three touchdowns against the team that drafted him first overall in the 2009 NFL Draft. 

    In a video released on social media, supporters of Stafford, who flocked to SoFi Stadium in droves, will have an opportunity to see how the veteran quarterback handled the ups and downs playing against his old team. 

    “To be able to do that in a win against a former team a lot of great relationships,” Sean McVay said, “I know he has tremendous respect for that organization, the way he was treated there. And I think they feel the same about him. I was really happy for him to get the win.”

