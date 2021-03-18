Matthew Stafford Omits Matt Patricia from Tribute Video

Matthew Stafford thanks several former players and coaches, but leaves out one particular head coach.

The Mathew Stafford tribute video released by the Detroit Lions on Wednesday was touching in many ways.

Throughout his tenure in Detroit, Stafford established lasting relationships with several of his teammates and former head coaches.

There was one notable omission, as former Lions head coach Matt Patricia was not featured at all in the 9-minute video.

Stafford thanked his coaches, but Patricia was noticeably absent from the video.

Patricia was hired to replace Jim Caldwell back in 2018 but was dismissed in 2020 after the team's loss to the Houston Texans on Thanksgiving.

Patricia was let go after a 4-7 start to the 2020 season and a 13-29-1 record overall.

It has been well documented that Detroit's former head coach had a rocky relationship with several former players.

When he arrived back in 2018, he proceeded to alienate the locker room and even called out cornerback Darius Slay for kissing up to another player.

“He and I had a good relationship, no matter what anybody wants to say,” Stafford said in a recent Free Press interview. “I could go into his office and talk to him, he could get me on the phone whenever he needed to, but I think we both grew in that relationship. I have a lot of respect for him and who he is, as a football coach and an unbelievable mind.”

