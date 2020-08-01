AllLions
Matthew Stafford Placed on Reserve/COVID List

John Maakaron

The Detroit Lions have placed quarterback Matthew Stafford on the reserve/COVID-19 list, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

As of Saturday, seven other members of the roster tested positive, including tight end Isaac Nauta, cornerback Justin Coleman, wide receiver Kenny Golladay, tight end T.J. Hockenson, punter Arryn Siposs, safety Jalen Elliott and cornerback Amani Oruwariye.

Here is the most up-to-date timeline from the NFL's latest proposal, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.

  • Day 1: Testing/virtual meetings.
  • Days 2-3: Virtual meetings.
  • Day 4: Testing/virtual meetings.
  • Days 5-6: Physicals.
  • Days 7-15: Strength and conditioning (with a day off.)
  • Day 16: Practice starts.
  • Day 21: First padded practice.

It's also important to note that players must test negative three times before they are allowed to begin physicals and get their hands on team equipment this weekend.

Per the Lions organization, "The Reserve/COVID-19 list was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been in close contact with an infected person or persons. Per NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on a player’s medical status other than referring to roster status."

Is Detroit general manager Bob Quinn concerned about playing an entire season amid the global pandemic?

“Am I concerned? Obviously, 'cause this is a big unknown. But, we’ll do the best we can, and we feel like, at least for the Lions, we have a good plan in place for the facility to keep everybody safe," Quinn said Wednesday during a videoconference.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
DetroitsFinest1
DetroitsFinest1

Unbelieveable! Im so annoyed. Why didn’t he just distance instead of working out with his teammates

