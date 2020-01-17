LionMaven
Stafford Returns to Georgia, Back Appears Okay

John Maakaron

Matthew Stafford returned to his alma mater Georgia this week, and enjoyed sharing time with his family. 

According to his wife Kelly Stafford via Instagram, "Finally took the girls to see where Matthew and I met. Such a special day with too many good pictures."

Among the photos was Stafford tossing his daughter in the air in a playful moment. 

Some have expressed concerns online regarding the health status of Matthew Stafford going forward. 

Two consecutive seasons with a back injury have heightened everyone's concerns. 

With free agency and the draft in April, it will be interesting to see how the organization addresses the backup quarterback position. 

From what Stafford has stated publicly, he believes he will be ready to participate in offseason workouts and should be ready to resume his career as the starting quarterback of the Lions. 

