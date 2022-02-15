How Matthew Stafford May Have Cost Some Bettors Money

Matthew Stafford was credited with six rushing yards against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford isn't known for being a mobile quarterback.

While he is able to make due and has a slight ability to elude defenders, he typically can be tracked down by opposing defensive linemen and linebackers.

Against the Cincinnati Bengals, many who chose to place a wager put down money that the 34-year-old quarterback would finish with less than 5.5 rushing yards against the Bengals' defense.

Stafford was credited with six total rushing yards, but many are wondering if he should have actually finished with less.

According to Sports Illustrated, "The Rams went into victory formation, Stafford took a knee, lost a single yard to bring his total down to six rushing yards and that was it. Bengals coach Zac Taylor could have called a timeout to force the Rams to run another play, and likely make Stafford lose an extra yard, but he did not."

As many betting sites have pointed out, Stafford could have lost more than a yard when the team went into a victory formation.

The Bengals decision not to call another timeout, along with a questionable spot may have caused those who bet the under to lose out on a prop bet win.

