Matthew Stafford Ties Joe Namath For Third-Most Career Pick-Sixes

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford threw a pick-six interception to San Francisco 49ers strong safety Talanoa Hufanga in a 24-9 Week 4 loss.

For the second consecutive week, Stafford did not throw a touchdown pass, as the Rams record fell to 2-2 on the 2022 NFL season.

The veteran signal-caller went 32 of 48 for 254 yards with an interception and a fumble.

With his 28th career pick-six interception, the 34-year-old quarterback tied Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Namath for the third-most by any player since 1950.

“The story of the night was self-inflicted wounds. Above-the-neck errors where we’re not doing the things that we’re capable of, and I expect us to be better than that," said head coach Sean McVay, via The Athletic.

"I’m not going to make any excuses. We’ve got to play better. The things that we didn’t do to execute. A lot of it was just things that guys that we’re counting on didn’t do what they’re supposed to do," McVay continued. "And so, clearly that makes me think that I’ve got to do a better job, and we’ve got to do a better job as an offensive staff of providing clarity to our players for as many M.A.s (missed assignments) as what occurred tonight.”

Stafford explained postgame that he should have read the defense and modified the offensive play call after seeing what the 49ers defense was showing.

“I gotta do a better job and try to get us out of that play,” Stafford said. “Gotta find a way to recognize that and get out of it, and get us into something where he’s not gonna key on it. I should change that play.”