Look: Matthew Stafford Tosses Pick-Six Against Tennessee Titans

Matthew Stafford threw two interceptions in 26 seconds on Sunday Night Football.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford cost his team dearly during the first half of his team's Week 9 contest against the Tennessee Titans.

Instead of taking a sack deep in the Rams own zone, Stafford made a head-scratching decision to throw the football.

Unfortunately, the ball was intercepted by linebacker David Long of the Titans.

The turnover resulted in the first touchdown of the game for the Titans, as tight end Geoff Swaim caught a two-yard pass from quarterback Ryan Tannehill for the easy touchdown score.

On the ensuing Rams offensive possession, Titans safety Kevin Byard completed fooled Stafford and walked into the end zone after the veteran quarterback tossed another interception.

The Titans have been consistently bringing the pressure, which has forced Stafford to make some errant throws.

The offensive line of the Rams has not been able to stave off the pressure, as Stafford has been sacked three times on Sunday Night Football.

The Titans currently lead the Rams, 14-3, midway through the second-quarter after Stafford tossed interceptions on back-to-back offensive snaps.

The Rams entered the game with a record of 7-1, while the Titans are 6-2.

