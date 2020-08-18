SI.com
AllLions
HomeNewsPodcastsPolls
Search

Matthew Stafford Welcomed D'Andre Swift To His Family During Offseason

John Maakaron

While Matthew Stafford may have critics who are concerned with the bottom line of winning football games, he is universally respected among his teammates. 

This past offseason, Stafford and his wife Kelly welcomed several teammates to their Georgia home for meals and workouts in preparation of the upcoming season.

"We actually was working out when I was training in Georgia about a month or two ago, just been great ever since," Swift said Tuesday in a video conference. "Just making sure that I know what I'm doing out there. Any question that I had, he invited me to his house. I was doing Zoom meetings over his house. Met his wife and his kids. Just welcoming me into into his family, his life. So I appreciate him for that. Our relationship has been getting bigger and better and growing every day.

He added, "We had Zoom meetings. We had food, we had lunch. It was me, him, Quintez Cephis, Isaac Nauta and Nick Bawden. He's just welcoming us into the family."

Despite recommendations made by the NFL and NFPA that players should workout privately, Stafford still felt the need to bond with his teammates ahead of a crucial 2020 season.

Georgia had different social distancing standards, so Stafford and several of teammates participated in several workouts with the hopes of building enough chemistry to have a successful run at the playoffs this season. 

Related

Lions Rookie Injured in Practice Tuesday

8 Observations from Lions' First Padded Practice

Breaking Down the Detroit Lions Fullback Room

8 Observations from Lions' First Padded Practice

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Detroit Lions Training Camp: Day 2 Live Blog

Make sure to check in regularly for all your Detroit Lions training camp news, updates, videos and highlights.

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Detroit Lions Training Camp: Day 1 Live Blog

Make sure to check in regularly for all your Detroit Lions training camp news, updates, videos and highlights.

John Maakaron

by

Logan Lamorandier

Check the Report: Daniel Kelly Scouts RB D'Andre Swift

Former NFL scout Daniel Kelly provides his scouting report on Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift

Daniel Kelly

by

Daniel Kelly

Kerryon Johnson Explains Plan to Stay Healthy

Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson has missed 14 of 32 games due to injury early in his NFL career.

John Maakaron

by

Lafayette

8 Observations from Lions' First Padded Practice

Here are eight observations from the Detroit Lions first padded training camp practice of 2020.

Logan Lamorandier

by

Andria m

Kenny Golladay Confirms He Tested Positive for COVID-19

Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay admits to testing positive for the coronavirus.

John Maakaron

by

Freecell

Matt Patricia: 'A Lot of the Rookies We Are Trying to Take It Slow With'

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia explains his early plan for the rookies on the Detroit Lions roster.

John Maakaron

by

Andria m

'Dagger Time': Lions Seeking to Close Games Out Better in 2020

Tight end T.J. Hockenson explains the importance of finishing games more effectively.

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Poll: Will Calvin Johnson Ever Forgive the Detroit Lions?

Former Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson still does not have a great relationship with the Detroit Lions, but he did participate in a Zoom call with current receivers from the team.

John Maakaron

by

OnePrideTherese

Kenny Golladay Says Jeff Okudah's 'Head Is Probably Spinning'

Read more on Detroit Lion Jeff Okudah's first day participating in a padded practice in NFL training camp.

Vito Chirco

by

JCM31179