Matthew Stafford Welcomed D'Andre Swift To His Family During Offseason

While Matthew Stafford may have critics who are concerned with the bottom line of winning football games, he is universally respected among his teammates.

This past offseason, Stafford and his wife Kelly welcomed several teammates to their Georgia home for meals and workouts in preparation of the upcoming season.

"We actually was working out when I was training in Georgia about a month or two ago, just been great ever since," Swift said Tuesday in a video conference. "Just making sure that I know what I'm doing out there. Any question that I had, he invited me to his house. I was doing Zoom meetings over his house. Met his wife and his kids. Just welcoming me into into his family, his life. So I appreciate him for that. Our relationship has been getting bigger and better and growing every day.

He added, "We had Zoom meetings. We had food, we had lunch. It was me, him, Quintez Cephis, Isaac Nauta and Nick Bawden. He's just welcoming us into the family."

Despite recommendations made by the NFL and NFPA that players should workout privately, Stafford still felt the need to bond with his teammates ahead of a crucial 2020 season.

Georgia had different social distancing standards, so Stafford and several of teammates participated in several workouts with the hopes of building enough chemistry to have a successful run at the playoffs this season.

