Comments of Maxx Crosby Opens Door For Lions Trade
Las Vegas Raiders star defensive lineman Maxx Crosby has caused a stir across the NFL landscape.
His recent comments about the Raiders potentially entering a rebuild has led to rampant speculation he would be open to being dealt.
Crosby has repeatedly stated his desire to remain with the Raiders for the foreseeable future.
Could a complete rebuild cause a change in heart?
Lions Reached Out About Hasson Reddick Trade
The 27-year-old indicated he would not be fond of Las Vegas being in rebuild mode, as his goal is to win football games.
“I’m not here to rebuild, I’m here to win,” Crosby said, via ProFootballTalk. “So, you know, I don’t know. Whatever that means, but yeah I’m here to win now. And wherever I’m gonna be, I’m gonna here to win. So that’s all that matters to me.”
Crosby also expressed, “Wherever I’m gonna be, I’m gonna be here to win," causing many to read into what his non-verbal communication actually meant.
Raiders ownership has repeatedly pointed out Crosby was not available for trade.
“It’s unfortunate today, but there’s so much outside chatter that is not true,” owner Mark Davis recently said. “It’s not coming from any sources. It’s not coming from anything. My basic thing is never to answer all that stuff because otherwise you get trapped in this black hole.”
With the Raiders currently sitting at 2-4, the opportunity can quickly open up for the Lions to contact the Raiders to make a blockbuster trade offer, at or near the trade deadline.
Reports have surfaced the Lions have inquired about defensive lineman Haason Reddick, who has still not played a single snap for the New York Jets.
Crosby and Co. will play the Rams, Chiefs and Bengals prior to the deadline. If their losing ways continue, trade speculation is likely to ramp up to a fever pitch.