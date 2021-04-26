Todd McShay: Lions Looking for Pass-Catcher at No. 7

ESPN NFL analyst Todd McShay reports that he is hearing Lions are targeting a pass-catcher with the No. 7 overall pick.

One of the major needs the Detroit Lions will need to target in this year's draft is at the wide receivers position.

Even though general manager Brad Holmes expressed during his pre-draft media session that the organization is seeking depth on both sides of the football, no other position needs to be addressed as badly.

Recall, Detroit will be without wideouts Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones Jr. and Danny Amendola in 2021.

While many draft analysts and pundits are thinking the Lions could target an offensive lineman, one NFL analyst has been hearing that Detroit could target one of the premier wideouts at No. 7.

In his latest for ESPN, Todd McShay revealed everything he has been hearing on top draft prospects and team strategies ahead of Thursdays draft.

"Like the Dolphins, the Lions are looking pass-catcher here; and like the Dolphins, they seem to prefer Kyle Pitts, Ja'Marr Chase and then the Alabama duo," McShay explains. "Detroit is likely to have at most two of those players to pick between here to jump-start its now-barren pass-catcher group.

"The Lions did just use a top-10 pick on tight end T.J. Hockenson in 2019, so another tight end being in the mix might be confusing; but remember that Pitts can be flexed all over the formation and is far from a traditional tight end. Still, it's more likely that this pick comes down to the three wideouts, based on how the board is shaping up."

If Chase is not available, McShay believes that Detroit could consider adding Devonta Smith or Jaylen Waddle to the Lions offense.

Despite both coming with concerns regarding their injury history and Smith's smaller stature, Detroit will be looking to add more weapons to support new quarterback Jared Goff.

Other reports also have the Lions targeting linebacker Micah Parsons due to the front office adding former linebacker Chris Spielman this offseason.

The first round of the NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 29 from Cleveland, Ohio.

