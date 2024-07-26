Lions K Michael Badgley Suffers Season-Ending Injury
The Detroit Lions are placing kicker Michael Badgley on injured reserve after suffering a torn hamstring prior to practice Thursday.
"Badgley had a significant injury yesterday getting ready for practice," coach Dan Campbell said. "He will be on injured reserve coming up, he will be out for the season, he's actually having surgery. Feel awful for Badge, man, he worked his tail off to get ready for the season, he had a good spring and was ready for camp. Anyway, it's tough."
Badgley was the incumbent kicker in the team's competition in training camp, competing against newcomer Jake Bates. The veteran has kicked for the Lions over parts of the last two seasons, playing in a total of 16 games.
Over two campaigns, Badgley made 24-of-28 kicks for the Lions in the regular season, and knocked down all four of his postseason kicks last year.
Bates was a phenom in the UFL playing for the local Michigan Panthers, who played their home games at Ford Field. He knocked down multiple kicks of 60-plus yards in the spring season, generating buzz amongst the fan base.
With Badgley out, Bates is currently the only kicker on the roster. The Lions are evaluating options to bring in and compete with the newcomer.
"We actually just held a workout and brought in some guys just to take a look at," Campbell said. "It's something Brad and I are talking about right now. But we're not in a hurry, either. We find the right guy that helps us for competition for camp, then we'll do that."