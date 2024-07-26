All Lions

Lions K Michael Badgley Suffers Season-Ending Injury

Badgley was competing with Jake Bates for starting job.

Christian Booher

Lions kicker Michael Badgley.
Lions kicker Michael Badgley. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Detroit Lions are placing kicker Michael Badgley on injured reserve after suffering a torn hamstring prior to practice Thursday.

"Badgley had a significant injury yesterday getting ready for practice," coach Dan Campbell said. "He will be on injured reserve coming up, he will be out for the season, he's actually having surgery. Feel awful for Badge, man, he worked his tail off to get ready for the season, he had a good spring and was ready for camp. Anyway, it's tough."

Badgley was the incumbent kicker in the team's competition in training camp, competing against newcomer Jake Bates. The veteran has kicked for the Lions over parts of the last two seasons, playing in a total of 16 games.

Over two campaigns, Badgley made 24-of-28 kicks for the Lions in the regular season, and knocked down all four of his postseason kicks last year.

Bates was a phenom in the UFL playing for the local Michigan Panthers, who played their home games at Ford Field. He knocked down multiple kicks of 60-plus yards in the spring season, generating buzz amongst the fan base.

With Badgley out, Bates is currently the only kicker on the roster. The Lions are evaluating options to bring in and compete with the newcomer.

"We actually just held a workout and brought in some guys just to take a look at," Campbell said. "It's something Brad and I are talking about right now. But we're not in a hurry, either. We find the right guy that helps us for competition for camp, then we'll do that."

Published |Modified
Christian Booher

CHRISTIAN BOOHER

Sports journalist who has covered the Detroit Lions the past three NFL seasons. Christian brings expert analysis, insights and an ability to fairly assess how the team is performing in a tough NFC North division. 

Home/News