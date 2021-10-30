Halftime Analysis: Wolverines Capitalize on Turnovers, Kenneth Walker Shines

Michigan Wolverines were able to take advantage of two Spartans turnovers in the first quarter.

In a Big Ten contest that featured two teams that mirrored each other, the first half saw Michigan take advantage of early mistakes made by the Michigan State Spartans.

The game started off well for Michigan State's offense, as running back Kenneth Walker rushed for a couple of first downs.

After a week off due to their bye week, the Spartans turned the ball over first, as quarterback Payton Thorne tossed an interception to A.J. Moten.

It was the third consecutive game Thorne has tossed an interception. He was forced out of the pocked by Wolverines star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.

Michigan immediately capitalized, as Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara found freshman wideout Andrel Anthony on a 93-yard touchdown pass that split the Spartans' defense.

Later in the first quarter, a Thorne pass was deflected up in the air by Daxton Hill and subsequently intercepted by defensive end Mike Morris.

An unsportsmanlike penalty on offensive lineman Jarrett Horst gave the Wolverines 15 additional yards inside the Spartans zone.

McNamara and Co. settled for a Jake Moody 26-yard field goal to increase the lead to 10-0.

On the ensuing possession for the Spartans, running back Kenneth Walker capped off a five-play, 75-yard drive with a 27-yard touchdown rush.

Midway through the second quarter, after the Wolverines extended their lead to 13-7, Spartans offensive coordinator Jay Johnson dialed up some creativeness on a fourth down and short situation. Thorne faked a handoff and found wideout Jalen Nailor on a 40- yard reception that setup Walker's second rushing touchdown of the afternoon.

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who has been primary used as a decoy rusher this season, finally had the opportunity to toss a pass in the red zone.

The freshman quarterback found Anthony again for his second touchdown of the afternoon, this time a 17-yard reception that gave Michigan a 20-14 lead.

A Moody 35-yard field goal gave the Wolverines the 23-14 halftime lead.

Michigan will start the third quarter off with possession, as they won the opening coin toss and elected to defer.

Notes: