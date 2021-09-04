Predictions: Michigan-Western Michigan
The first game of Jim Harbaugh's final season as Wolverines head man? Maybe.
But, there's no doubt it would be, if Michigan found a way to lose to Western Michigan this afternoon.
I, however, like many fans and pundits, don't envision that happening.
I expect redshirt sophomore quarterback Cade McNamara to produce a solid stat line in a winning effort for the Wolverines.
Michigan 35, Western Michigan 24
This will be a game that will let you know if last season was a fluke or if things are that bad in Ann Arbor.
The offense should show up and Cade McNamara should take advantage of this Western defense.
Michigan's new look front on defense could be taxed by Western Michigan's offensive line and the play of quarterback Kaleb Eleby.
Expect a slugfest in the Big House.
Recommended Lions Articles
Lions Should Expect to See a Ton of 49ers' Nick Bosa in Week 1
Read more on San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa being expected to log a significant number of snaps in Week 1 against the Detroit Lions.
Odds Detroit Lions Defeat San Francisco 49ers
Read more on the odds of the Detroit Lions defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.
Look: Kenneth Walker III Rushes for 75-Yard Touchdown
Running back Kenneth Walker scores on his first career carry for the Michigan State Spartans.
Michigan 38, Western Michigan 32
Michigan comes in with the obvious advantage over Western Michigan today in Ann Arbor at the Big House.
I can see the defense giving up between 14-21 points in their first game together with the new defensive coaching staff.
However, if Cade McNamara protects the football and utilizes the firepower within the offense, it should be an easy victory for the Wolverines.
Michigan 49, Western Michigan 21
I am curious to observe how the Wolverines new look defense handles the season opener.
Eleby will test the defense and the Broncos offensive line has experience playing together.
I believe the Wolverines will want to establish the run, especially with Donovan Edwards. Cade McNamara is in charge and will lead the Wolverines to the easy victory.
Michigan 30, Western Michigan 24