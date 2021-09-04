Predictions: Michigan-Western Michigan

Vito Chirco, Adam Strozynski, Camren Clouthier and John Maakaron of SI All Lions provide their predictions for today's contest between the Wolverines and Broncos.

Vito Chirco

The first game of Jim Harbaugh's final season as Wolverines head man? Maybe.

But, there's no doubt it would be, if Michigan found a way to lose to Western Michigan this afternoon.

I, however, like many fans and pundits, don't envision that happening.

I expect redshirt sophomore quarterback Cade McNamara to produce a solid stat line in a winning effort for the Wolverines.

Michigan 35, Western Michigan 24

Adam Strozynski

This will be a game that will let you know if last season was a fluke or if things are that bad in Ann Arbor.

The offense should show up and Cade McNamara should take advantage of this Western defense.

Michigan's new look front on defense could be taxed by Western Michigan's offensive line and the play of quarterback Kaleb Eleby.

Expect a slugfest in the Big House.

Michigan 38, Western Michigan 32

Camren Clouthier

Michigan comes in with the obvious advantage over Western Michigan today in Ann Arbor at the Big House.

I can see the defense giving up between 14-21 points in their first game together with the new defensive coaching staff.

However, if Cade McNamara protects the football and utilizes the firepower within the offense, it should be an easy victory for the Wolverines.

Michigan 49, Western Michigan 21

John Maakaron

I am curious to observe how the Wolverines new look defense handles the season opener.

Eleby will test the defense and the Broncos offensive line has experience playing together.

I believe the Wolverines will want to establish the run, especially with Donovan Edwards. Cade McNamara is in charge and will lead the Wolverines to the easy victory.

Michigan 30, Western Michigan 24