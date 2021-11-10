Mike Tomlin on Facing Winless Lions: We're Not Playing an FCS Team

Despite the Detroit Lions being the only remaining winless football team in the National Football League, opposing head coaches understand that if their team lets up just for a brief moment, a loss could easy occur.

Following Week 9, team's like the Cowboys, Bills and Rams hopefully learned that lesson quickly, as they performed far less than their capabilities in surprising losses.

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin spoke to Detroit reporters on Wednesday afternoon about preparing for the Lions and his thoughts on why he has been such a successful head coach throughout his tenure.

"Their record is irrelevant to me," Tomlin said. "We're in the National Football League. This isn't college football. We're not playing the FCS (Football Championship Subdivision) team this week. We're not playing a Group of Five (Conference) team this week. This is not homecoming. We better step in the stadium and respect them as a peer that they are. They're professionals. They're compensated that way -- players and coaches. ... We realize there's a fine line between drinking wine scores and squashing grapes in this league."

Secrets of success

Tomlin, 49, has never had a losing season since he took over at the helm back in 2007. His winning percentage is .649 and has amassed a career record of 150-81 during his 15-year tenure.

Campbell and Co. are in search of similar success, as they embark on their journey coaching a team that has not had anywhere near the level of success the Steelers have enjoyed.

"The pile on your desk is never going anywhere. Regardless of all the things that you just outlined about the history and the success and so forth, here, we better be prepared to earn it daily. And that's a real thing. It's very fragile," Tomlin explained when asked about the secrets of success he could potentially share with those looking to emulate his success. "Environmentally, it's very fragile. The chemistry associated with a winning culture is very fragile. You better be prepared to work it daily."

Penei Sewell's pedigree and talent is 'ridiculous'

One of the staples of a Steelers defense is having EDGE rushers who are more than capable of disrupting an opponent's offense.

Tomlin commented on what he has observed from Penei Sewell, Detroit's rookie offensive lineman, and Taylor Decker during his preparations.

"They need no endorsement from me, they're top quality players," Tomlin replied. "The rookie was drafted where he was drafted for a reason. His pedigree is ridiculous. His talent is ridiculous. And Decker, man, has been at it for a while. He's a former first-rounder, and I think captain of that outfit. So, it speaks for itself."