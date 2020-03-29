Mock Draft Roundup: Lions Targeting Okudah Post Free Agency

Post free agency, many draft analysts released the latest edition of their mock drafts.

Let’s explore who experts believe Detroit is selecting in this year's NFL draft.

It is interesting to note that many of the recent mock drafts below have Detroit selecting cornerback Jeff Okudah. Derrick Brown and Tua Tagovailoa are no longer being considered by many draft experts.

CB Jeff Okudah, Ohio State

Over 60 percent of analysts have mocked Okudah to the Lions in their latest mock drafts.

Okudah is currently being mocked by the following: ESPN (Todd McShay), ESPN (Mel Kiper), CBS Sports (Ryan Wilson), NFL Network (Charley Casserly), Walter Football, NFL Network (Daniel Jeremiah), NBC Sports Washington (Tyler Roman), Rotoworld, Pro Football Focus (Michael Renner), USA Today’s TouchdownWire (Doug Farrar), Washington Post (John Clayton), and the Detroit News (Justin Rogers).

DE Chase Young, Ohio State

Young is currently being mocked by Yahoo Sports (Eric Edholm), MLive (Kyle Meinke), CBS Sports (Chris Trapasso), NFL.com (Chad Reuter)

LB Isaiah Simmons, Clemson

Simmons impressed many with his combine workout.

Despite his stellar performance, though, not many analysts believe Detroit is selecting him in this year's draft.

Simmons is currently being mocked by Tankathon, Drafttek, MLive (Benjamin Raven), Sporting News.

DT Derrick Brown, Auburn

By all accounts, Brown did not do himself any favors with his combine workout.

Despite rebounding with a solid workout at his pro day, he has all but disappeared from the latest round of mock drafts.

Brown is being mocked to Detroit by Pete Prisco of CBS Sports.

