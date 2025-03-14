Mock Draft Roundup: Ohio State EDGE Emerges as Popular Lions Target
It's time for the eighth Detroit Lions OnSI mock draft roundup for the 2025 NFL Draft.
Over the last week, the Lions have once again prioritized strengthening the defensive line at No. 28 overall.
Let’s take a look now at who the draft pundits have Lions general manager Brad Holmes selecting in the first round.
EDGE JT Tuimoloau, Ohio State
Tuimoloau is presently being picked by the following:
MLive.com (Kory Woods), Yahoo! Sports (Nate Tice)
As Woods writes, “Tuimoloau sets hard edges against the run, preventing backs from bouncing outside. He has room to grow as a pass rusher, but working with Lions defensive line coach Kacy Rodgers could help him refine his technique, particularly in using his wingspan and power against blockers.
It’s unclear what scheme new defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard will implement, but Tuimoloau thrives in a traditional 4-3 set—making for a seamless transition in Detroit. His athleticism also allows him to drop into zone coverage when needed.
Beyond his skill set, speaking with him at the combine reinforced that he fits the Lions' locker room culture. He simply wants to play football, contribute however he can, and be part of a team.
He checks a lot of boxes for a Lions defense that needs another playmaker alongside Aidan Hutchinson.”
Defensive tackle Walter Nolen, Ole Miss
Nolen is currently being projected by the following:
Pro Football Network (Ian Cummings)
EDGE Mykel Williams, Georgia
Williams is presently being mocked by the following:
The Draft Network (Mason Johnstone)
As Johnstone writes, “Mykel Williams falls right into the Lions’ lap as they continue stacking talent on defense. He’s the perfect developmental prospect to pair with Aidan Hutchinson and already boasts some of the best run-defending ability in the class. If he can add more juice to his pass rush, he has the versatility and upside to develop into an All-Pro defensive end.”
Defensive tackle Derrick Harmon, Oregon
Harmon is currently being selected by the following:
Cornerback Shavon Revel, East Carolina
Revel is presently being mocked by the following:
Pro Football Network (Mock Draft Simulator)
Offensive guard Tyler Booker, Alabama
Booker is currently being drafted by the following:
As Crabbs expresses, “Detroit's bully mentality faltered down the stretch as injuries piled up for the Lions. Now, their coaching staff has been picked over and plundered. The best way to weather the storm? Pick up a few ideal culture fits for your locker room. Booker's bully mentality certainly fits the bill.”
EDGE Nic Scourton, Texas A&M
Scourton is presently being mocked by the following:
Detroit Free Press (Rainer Sabin)
EDGE Landon Jackson, Arkansas
Jackson is currently being projected by the following:
Defensive tackle Kenneth Grant, Michigan
Grant is presently being selected by the following:
EDGE Bradyn Swinson, LSU
Swinson is presently being drafted by the following:
EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku
Ezeiruaku is presently being picked by the following:
CBS Sports (Josh Edwards), Pro Football Network (David Bearman)
Defensive tackle Tyleik Williams, Ohio State
Williams is currently being drafted by the following:
The Athletic (Nick Baumgardner; picked Williams at No. 42 overall after trade with Jets)
Offensive lineman Grey Zabel, North Dakota State
Zabel is currently being projected by the following:
EDGE Jack Sawyer, Ohio State
Sawyer is currently being picked by the following: