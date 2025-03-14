All Lions

Mock Draft Roundup: Ohio State EDGE Emerges as Popular Lions Target

Lions strengthen defensive line in eighth mock draft roundup for 2025 draft.

Vito Chirco

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end JT Tuimoloau (44) and safety Sonny Styles (6) celebrates a defensive stop during the first half of the Cotton Bowl Classic College Football Playoff semifinal game against the Texas Longhorns at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Jan. 10, 2025.
Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end JT Tuimoloau (44) and safety Sonny Styles (6) celebrates a defensive stop during the first half of the Cotton Bowl Classic College Football Playoff semifinal game against the Texas Longhorns at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Jan. 10, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
It's time for the eighth Detroit Lions OnSI mock draft roundup for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Over the last week, the Lions have once again prioritized strengthening the defensive line at No. 28 overall.

Let’s take a look now at who the draft pundits have Lions general manager Brad Holmes selecting in the first round.

EDGE JT Tuimoloau, Ohio State 

Tuimoloau is presently being picked by the following: 

MLive.com (Kory Woods), Yahoo! Sports (Nate Tice)

As Woods writes, “Tuimoloau sets hard edges against the run, preventing backs from bouncing outside. He has room to grow as a pass rusher, but working with Lions defensive line coach Kacy Rodgers could help him refine his technique, particularly in using his wingspan and power against blockers.

It’s unclear what scheme new defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard will implement, but Tuimoloau thrives in a traditional 4-3 set—making for a seamless transition in Detroit. His athleticism also allows him to drop into zone coverage when needed.

Beyond his skill set, speaking with him at the combine reinforced that he fits the Lions' locker room culture. He simply wants to play football, contribute however he can, and be part of a team.

He checks a lot of boxes for a Lions defense that needs another playmaker alongside Aidan Hutchinson.”

Defensive tackle Walter Nolen, Ole Miss 

Nolen is currently being projected by the following: 

Pro Football Network (Ian Cummings)

EDGE Mykel Williams, Georgia 

Williams is presently being mocked by the following: 

The Draft Network (Mason Johnstone)

As Johnstone writes, “Mykel Williams falls right into the Lions’ lap as they continue stacking talent on defense. He’s the perfect developmental prospect to pair with Aidan Hutchinson and already boasts some of the best run-defending ability in the class. If he can add more juice to his pass rush, he has the versatility and upside to develop into an All-Pro defensive end.”

Defensive tackle Derrick Harmon, Oregon

Harmon is currently being selected by the following: 

The Athletic (Colton Pouncy)

Cornerback Shavon Revel, East Carolina

Revel is presently being mocked by the following: 

Pro Football Network (Mock Draft Simulator)

Offensive guard Tyler Booker, Alabama

Booker is currently being drafted by the following: 

The 33rd Team (Kyle Crabbs) 

As Crabbs expresses, “Detroit's bully mentality faltered down the stretch as injuries piled up for the Lions. Now, their coaching staff has been picked over and plundered. The best way to weather the storm? Pick up a few ideal culture fits for your locker room. Booker's bully mentality certainly fits the bill.”

EDGE Nic Scourton, Texas A&M

Scourton is presently being mocked by the following: 

Detroit Free Press (Rainer Sabin)

EDGE Landon Jackson, Arkansas 

Jackson is currently being projected by the following: 

FOX Sports (David Helman)

Defensive tackle Kenneth Grant, Michigan

Grant is presently being selected by the following: 

CBS Sports (Chris Trapasso)

EDGE Bradyn Swinson, LSU

Swinson is presently being drafted by the following: 

The 33rd Team (James Foster)

EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku

Ezeiruaku is presently being picked by the following: 

CBS Sports (Josh Edwards), Pro Football Network (David Bearman)

Defensive tackle Tyleik Williams, Ohio State 

Williams is currently being drafted by the following:

The Athletic (Nick Baumgardner; picked Williams at No. 42 overall after trade with Jets)

Offensive lineman Grey Zabel, North Dakota State

Zabel is currently being projected by the following: 

Tankathon

EDGE Jack Sawyer, Ohio State

Sawyer is currently being picked by the following: 

WalterFootball

