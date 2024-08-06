Moseley Suffers Torn Pec, Out Indefinitely
Detroit Lions cornerback Emmanuel Moseley has suffered a torn pec and is out indefinitely, according to reports.
The news is crushing for the veteran defensive back, who has dealt with season-ending knee injuries each of the last two seasons. In 2023, his first season with the Lions, Moseley was limited to just two plays before injuring his knee.
Moseley was a participant in practice Monday as part of the group of players rotating at the nickel cornerback position.
The year prior, while Moseley was playing for the San Francisco 49ers, he suffered a season-ending injury in Week 5.
He re-signed with the Lions on a one-year deal this offseason and had been having a strong start to training camp. The cornerback had been getting reps at nickel and was competing for the role with Amik Robertson.
Moseley has played in 46 career games with 33 starts, notching 162 tackles and four interceptions. He entered the league as an undrafted free agent that signed with the 49ers.
The Lions have overhauled their secondary, adding Carlton Davis and Robertson along with drafting Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw.
Detroit is slated to have the second of two joint practices with the New York Giants Tuesday, and the two teams will square off in the preseason opener on Thursday.
