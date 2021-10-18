Michigan State-Michigan Game Will Not Take Place in Primetime

The date and time of the Michigan State-Michigan game has been revealed.

Both Big Ten college programs in the state of Michigan could be undefeated by the time of kickoff on October 30 at Spartan Stadium.

The two top 10 schools, Michigan State and Michigan, will face off at noon, in a game that will be broadcast nationally on Fox.

Michigan State (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) is off on its bye week, while Michigan (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) faces Northwestern at Michigan Stadium this Saturday. The Wolverines are coming off of their bye week.

The Spartans will take the week to prepare their defense for the rushing attack of the Wolverines.

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker explained the importance of his defense playing well, following the Spartans' 20-15 victory on the road against Iowa.

"If you score on defense, you're going to win 90 percent of your games," Tucker said postgame. "And, the guys are just a tough, hard-nosed group of guys and they play it regardless of the situation, they don't blink and continue to play. And, that's what you have to do on defense, you have to have that mentality like just put the ball down and let's play, regardless of the circumstance. It could be a sudden chance situation, it could be a two-minute before the half, two minute end of game, whatever red-zone defense, let's go play ball, let's find a way to get a stop, get the ball back to our offense. And that's what you saw today."



MSU is 6-4 against Michigan in its last 10 meetings with its rival from down the road in Ann Arbor.