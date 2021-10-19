    • October 19, 2021
    Why Is Ben Simmons Trending on Twitter?

    The Philadelphia 76ers relationship with Ben Simmons has likely reached it's boiling point.
    Author:

    The relationship between the Philadelphia 76ers and Ben Simmons has likely reached a boiling point after what occurred at practice on Tuesday.

    According to ESPN, Simmons was tossed from practice due to his refusal to participate in the activities the rest of his teammates were instructed to from coach Doc Rivers.

    “He didn’t want to do what everyone else is doing,” Rivers explained. "It’s clear that this situation is growing even more untenable, even with Simmons reporting to practice."

    As a result, it was soon announced that Simmons would be suspended for the team's season opener.

    "Ben Simmons has been suspended for one game due to conduct detrimental to the team,” a statement released by the 76ers read. “As a result, Simmons will miss the 76ers’ season opener at New Orleans tomorrow night.”

    Rivers will attempt to regroup and lead his team on the road Wednesday evening against the New Orleans Pelicans. 

    Unfortunately, it appears the distraction regarding the entire ordeal has started to wear thin with Simmons' teammates. 

    goff5

    Lions Have Yet to Play Offensive Snap With a Lead Through Six Games

    The Detroit Lions offense has constantly played from behind all season long.

    williams5

    Are Lions Making Costly Mistake Not Playing Williams and Swift Together?

    Should Detroit Lions play Jamaal Williams and D'Andre Swift together with more frequency?

    brockers5

    Michael Brockers Becomes Emotional Discussing Aaron Donald

    Michael Brockers defends quarterback Jared Goff, and discusses what he learned playing alongside Aaron Donald with the Los Angeles Rams.

    Joel Embidd was asked about Simmons' behavior following practice.

    "At this point, I don't care about that man, honestly," Embiid said after Simmons was kicked out of practice. "He does whatever he wants."

