Why Is Ben Simmons Trending on Twitter?

The relationship between the Philadelphia 76ers and Ben Simmons has likely reached a boiling point after what occurred at practice on Tuesday.

According to ESPN, Simmons was tossed from practice due to his refusal to participate in the activities the rest of his teammates were instructed to from coach Doc Rivers.

“He didn’t want to do what everyone else is doing,” Rivers explained. "It’s clear that this situation is growing even more untenable, even with Simmons reporting to practice."

As a result, it was soon announced that Simmons would be suspended for the team's season opener.

"Ben Simmons has been suspended for one game due to conduct detrimental to the team,” a statement released by the 76ers read. “As a result, Simmons will miss the 76ers’ season opener at New Orleans tomorrow night.”

Rivers will attempt to regroup and lead his team on the road Wednesday evening against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Unfortunately, it appears the distraction regarding the entire ordeal has started to wear thin with Simmons' teammates.

Joel Embidd was asked about Simmons' behavior following practice.

"At this point, I don't care about that man, honestly," Embiid said after Simmons was kicked out of practice. "He does whatever he wants."

© Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports





