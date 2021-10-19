Why Is Ben Simmons Trending on Twitter?
The relationship between the Philadelphia 76ers and Ben Simmons has likely reached a boiling point after what occurred at practice on Tuesday.
According to ESPN, Simmons was tossed from practice due to his refusal to participate in the activities the rest of his teammates were instructed to from coach Doc Rivers.
“He didn’t want to do what everyone else is doing,” Rivers explained. "It’s clear that this situation is growing even more untenable, even with Simmons reporting to practice."
As a result, it was soon announced that Simmons would be suspended for the team's season opener.
"Ben Simmons has been suspended for one game due to conduct detrimental to the team,” a statement released by the 76ers read. “As a result, Simmons will miss the 76ers’ season opener at New Orleans tomorrow night.”
Rivers will attempt to regroup and lead his team on the road Wednesday evening against the New Orleans Pelicans.
Unfortunately, it appears the distraction regarding the entire ordeal has started to wear thin with Simmons' teammates.
Recommended Lions Articles
Lions Have Yet to Play Offensive Snap With a Lead Through Six Games
The Detroit Lions offense has constantly played from behind all season long.
Are Lions Making Costly Mistake Not Playing Williams and Swift Together?
Should Detroit Lions play Jamaal Williams and D'Andre Swift together with more frequency?
Michael Brockers Becomes Emotional Discussing Aaron Donald
Michael Brockers defends quarterback Jared Goff, and discusses what he learned playing alongside Aaron Donald with the Los Angeles Rams.
Joel Embidd was asked about Simmons' behavior following practice.
"At this point, I don't care about that man, honestly," Embiid said after Simmons was kicked out of practice. "He does whatever he wants."
- Subscribe to the AllLions podcast on iTunes
- Like and follow AllLions on Facebook
- Follow us on Twitter: @detroitpodcast @vitojerome @llamorandier @danielkellybook @CBooher_
- Follow Detroit Sports Podcast on Instagram: @detroitsports_podcast
Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more