Netflix Reveals Release Date for Docuseries Featuring Jared Goff
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff will be one of the headlining stars of Netflix’s latest season of ‘Quarterback.’
On Monday, Netflix revealed that the show will debut on Tuesday, July 8. Goff will star alongside Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Atlanta Falcons passer Kirk Cousins.
The three quarterbacks traveled very different journeys over the course of the 2024 season, which will be documented throughout the show. Goff was an MVP finalist while leading the Lions to a second-straight NFC North title. Burrow put up big numbers, but Cincinnati was unable to make the playoffs after a slow start.
Cousins, meanwhile, was ultimately benched in favor of 2024 first-round pick Michael Penix after some midseason struggles in the first year of a four-year contract he signed with the team last offseason.
In the latest trailer for the show, Goff is shown catching a touchdown against the Seahawks and throwing one to tight end Sam LaPorta among other highlights.
“A lot of people in my former organization may have thought I was being cast away,” Goff said in the trailer. “But I saw the opportunity I had here was special.”
In another scene, Goff is shown reacting to former NFL star quarterback Tom Brady saying he would love to be the signal-caller of the Lions' offense during a broadcast.
"Too bad Tom," Goff says with a smirk. "You're retired."
Goff played a massive role in helping the Lions' finish 15-2, throwing for 4,629 yards, 37 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
It will be the second-straight year that a Lion is featured in Netflix's programming, as Amon-Ra St. Brown was showcased last year as the show focused on wide receivers.