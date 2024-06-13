All Lions

Netflix Series Featuring Lions Wideout Release Date Revealed

Amon-Ra St. Brown will be featured in a Netflix series that airs in July.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown will be part of the upcoming Netflix docuseries "Receiver" that followed several of the top wideouts in the league during the 2023 NFL season.

The official trailer has been released, as the series will begin airing July 10th on the popular streaming service.

St. Brown was a no-brainer to feature due to his quality play and outgoing personality. The talented wideout hosts a weekly podcast with his brother and often features entertaining interviews with teammates and members of the Chicago Bears.

Wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El expressed this week that despite earning a hefty contract extension, the former fourth-round pick will not be changing his work ethic.

"Cats get complacent and you don’t see it in him," Randle El told reporters. "You haven’t seen it in him yet and I don’t expect you will. So I think he’s in a good spot to continue to move forward."

The former NFL wideout has often seen players receive life-changing money and end up no longer being as hungry or productive out on the football field.

Part of the reason St. Brown is among the highest-paid wideouts is his work ethic and constant desire to improve and prove others wrong.

"The challenge that I always speak to him about and guys who sign these big contracts that they disappear in a lot of ways and a lot of times. He’s not one of those guys. He hasn’t changed in terms of his work ethic and how he comes out and prepares and that’s good to see. So that’s really the biggest thing," Randle El said. "He leads over and over again.

"So, I don’t have a whole lot that I add to him. The expectations are like, 'Man, what you been doing has been doing great. How do we take it to another level?' And it’s always the small things."

John Maakaron

