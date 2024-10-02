News Study Claims Detroit Lions Fans Are Rudest in NFL
The passion of Detroit Lions fans has been greatly admired across the league.
Detroit has always been a passionate sports city, but the recent successful run by Dan Campbell's group has revitalized the energy.
The passion of the fan base was quantified in a recent study by Flash Picks, a betting site that analyzed each NFL team's subreddit to determine which NFL fan base cursed the most. In the study, Detroit Lions fans were found to be the rudest in the entire league with a total of 288 curse words posted in the last year.
Following the Lions were the Las Vegas Raiders and the Pittsburgh Steelers to round out the top three. The Miami Dolphins, meanwhile, were fourth. As for the other side of the ranking, the Jacksonville Jaguars fans were found to be the most polite with only 48 swear words on their subreddit.
Detroit's fans have created a tremendous home atmosphere at Ford Field, which has in turn made life extremely difficult for opposing teams to try to steal wins. Most recently, the Lions triumphed 42-29 over the previously unbeaten Seattle Seahawks on Monday.
Campbell explained the impact that the fans have during a pre-game interview with Lions' flagship radio.
“Yeah, it is special and we’re gonna need them," Campbell said. "Look, this offense uses a lot of no-huddle, so I would love to see them try to communicate here at our place. I think it’s gonna take them out of a lot of what they do. But we’re gonna need their help, need the fans. That’s the other thing, they were on the road at New England. We’re not New England. We’re gonna raise hell in our spot.”