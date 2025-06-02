Lions' Post-June 1 Salary Cap Update
The Detroit Lions have the financial means to make a big move in the 2025 season if they so desire to.
With June 1 officially past, a more clear picture of the amount of money that NFL teams have at their disposal is available. Though the Lions did not designate any of their players as post-June 1 releases, several teams did and have now gained an increase in cap space.
Detroit made two significant moves to release players from its roster prior to the start of free agency, as the team parted ways with linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin and defensive end Za'Darius Smith.
The Lions still have $40.2 million in cap space at their disposal for the 2025 season, which ranks third in the entire league. The only two teams ahead of the Lions are the New England Patriots ($67.3 million) and the San Francisco 49ers ($50.04 million).
The 49ers were one of the 11 NFL teams that will have increased cap space as the result of designated post-June 1 releases. They will gain $5.6 million after releasing Maliek Collins and Javon Hargrave.
The Lions will see Hargrave in 2025, as he signed a two-year deal worth $30 million with the rival Minnesota Vikings.
Among the other teams who gained the most cap space as a result of these moves are the New York Jets, who are now coached by former Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. The Jets will gain $13.5 million after releasing quarterback Aaron Rodgers and linebacker C.J. Moseley.
The New Orleans Saints also stand to gain some cap space when the retirements of quarterback Derek Carr and offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk become official.