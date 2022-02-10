NFC North Report: Vikings Will Hire Ed Donatell to Lead Defense

The Minnesota Vikings have found their next defensive coordinator.

According to a report from The Star Tribune, Ed Donatell will join the Vikings coaching staff to lead the defense under new head coach Kevin O'Connell.

Detroit Lions defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant has been drawing increased interest due to his infectious energy and ability to relate to young defensive backs.

Pleasant had interviewed with the Vikings for their defensive coordinator vacancy, and it was recently reported he also interviewed with the New Orleans Saints for the same position.

New Orleans recently elevated Dennis Allen to become their next head coach after Sean Payton retired.

One of the reasons it is believes the culture inside the locker room has changed in Detroit has been the strong support the players have shown the new coaching staff, including Pleasant.

“As you already know, the players love him. The one thing he does a really good job of is being honest with the players,” defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn told reporters just prior to the end of the season. “That’s one thing me and him talked about in the offseason. For the most part, listen. Players want you to be honest. Sometimes, it might not feel good, and something you might say might not be what they want to hear, but at least they know you’re telling the truth. Players respect that. That’s one thing he does a really good job of."

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER