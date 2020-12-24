NFL Declined Detroit Lions' Request to Postpone Game

The Detroit Lions' coaching situation is now a complete mess, as a result of several coaches being in close contact to individuals who tested positive for the coronavirus.

The team announced on Thursday that interim head coach Darrell Bevell, defensive coordinator Cory Undlin, defensive line coach Bo Davis, defensive backs coach Steve Gregory and linebackers coach Ty McKenzie will not be available to coach in Saturday's game against Tampa Bay due to COVID-19 protocols.

When asked Thursday in his pre-practice media session, Bevell explained that the organization attempted to have the game pushed back, but the league declined that request.

Had the appeal been granted, all of Detroit's coaches that were forced to miss the game would have been allowed to resume their roles on the sidelines Sunday.

"We did push to have things that could help us and again, it's between the league and the club on that. I am disappointed," Bevell told reporters. "I know if the game was on Sunday, I would be there, because the time frame would be up and really all these coaches would be able to be there. So, I think that's the most disappointing part. But, we got to go with what they're telling us."

Here are the current roles the coaches tasked with replacing the absent coaches will have on Saturday.

Wide receivers coach Robert Prince (head coach)

Quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan (offensive play-caller)

Head coach assistant/research & analysis Evan Rothstein (defensive play-caller)

Defensive assistant Tony Carter (Defensive backs)

William Clay Ford minority coaching assistant Ty Warren (Defensive line)

Director of football research David Corrao (Linebackers)

