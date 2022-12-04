The Lions are seeking their fifth victory of the 2022 NFL season.

The Detroit Lions are 1-point home favorites against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In their last meeting back in 2020, D'Andre Swift carried the ball 14 times for 116 yards and recorded two touchdowns. Kenny Golladay added a 105-yard receiving day, as the Lions went on to earn the road victory by defeating the Jaguars, 34-16.

According to NFL Pickwatch, 66 percent of NFL experts are now predicting the Lions (4-7) to defeat the Jaguars (4-7) in Week 13 at Ford Field.

A similar rushing performance by the team's former second-year pick would go a long way in aiding the offense this week.

Detroit's coaching staff have started to notice that Swift has battled to play and perform the past few games.

All throughout the season, the third-year running back has battled ankle and shoulder injuries.

Against the Bills on Thanksgiving, Swift showcased the battle running backs coach Duce Staley has been preaching to him about.

“Of course, we knew he was fighting through a couple things, but he’s still out there battling, man," said Staley. "You saw last week, that run down there on the goal-line, just, I mean, special. And that’s what we expect from him each and every week for him to go out there and do that, so he’s starting to feel better, he’s starting to see it and you’ll see more of it.”

