The Detroit Lions (1-2) are 3.5-point home favorites against the Seattle Seahawks (1-2).

Despite the rash of injuries the Lions' have suffered, 95 percent of NFL analysts are predicting head coach Dan Campbell to lead his team to victory against Seattle at Ford Field, according to NFL Pickwatch.

Detroit's offense will be counting on running back Jamaal Williams, tight end T.J. Hockenson and wide receiver Josh Reynolds to fill-in for several injured players.

Additionally, wideouts Tom Kennedy, Maurice Alexander and Quintez Cephus will also have an opportunity to showcase what they can accomplish in this offense, as Amon-Ra St. Brown, DJ Chark and D'Andre Swift will not suit up this week.

For the Lions this season, the play of the defense has been their Achilles heel.

Campbell and the coaching staff are intending to force the Seahawks' offense to earn each yard and to significantly improve their play in the red zone.

Currently, Detroit features the worst red zone defense in the entire league.

“Yeah, I think that when you look at a majority of the touchdowns we’ve given up have been inside the five-yard line," said Campbell. "There’s a ton of them, especially on the one-yard line. So, one thing is don’t let them get down there. And then if you do, let’s try to shut them down once we -- listen, you get down to the one-yard line and you’ve got four downs to go, that’s hard on a defense. But outside of that we’ve done some good things.

"But it’s like anything else, you’re disruptive, your third down’s pretty good. Now, did we get them in enough third downs? No, but then all of a sudden, ‘Ugh.’ We’re not on the same page and we give up an explosive. And so, man, we’ve just cut a couple of these things back and cut them down and make them go the long hard way," Campbell continued. "If they’re going to do something, they’ve got to earn it. The opponent’s got to earn it. But we can’t just give it away and we clean a couple of those up, and it’ll look a lot different.”