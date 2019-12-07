Lion
Maven
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

NFL Fines Quinn, Patricia and Lions for Violating Injury Report Policy

John Maakaron

Bob Quinn, Matt Patricia and the Lions organization have been fined after the NFL investigated how they reported Matthew Stafford's injury. 

Stafford was hurt in the Week 9 loss to the Oakland Raiders.

The following week, the Lions listed Stafford as limited throughout the week on the official injury report.

No official status update was given until Stafford was ruled inactive 90 minutes before kickoff at Soldier Field. But several players said the team disclosed to them the Saturday prior  to the Bears game that Stafford wouldn’t play. 

After the league investigated, it was reported that Quinn was fined $10,000, Patricia $25,000 and the Lions were levied a $75,000 fine.

Patricia stated following the Nov. 10th Bears game that he felt the Lions handled the reporting properly. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kerryon Johnson "Talked a Little Junk" to Bo Scarbrough about Iron Bowl

John Maakaron
0

Iron Bowl brings about some trash talk for alumni playing for Detroit Lions

2020 Mock Draft: SI Lions Maven 3-Round Projections

John Maakaron
0

Lions currently select 6th, 39th and 70th

Matt Patricia Discusses How Kerryon Johnson Can Help Out Bo Scarbrough

John Maakaron
0

Matt Patricia discusses how Kerryon Johnson returning helps the team

Video: In the Lions Den

rachelmariesports
0

Rachel Marie takes a unique look at Lions fans

Lions LB Jahlani Tavai Playing Well in Pass Coverage

Logan Lamorandier
0

At least one Lions linebacker -- Jahlani Tavai -- has done a decent job in pass coverage

Pros and Cons of Jim Harbaugh Coaching the Lions

Vito Chirco
0

Would Jim Harbaugh make the Detroit Lions a winner?

Inside Allen Park Report: Friday's Media Session

John Maakaron
0

Matt Patricia discussed the challenges of not having Da'Shawn Hand

Podcast: One Month to Go

John Maakaron
0

John Maakaron & Logan Lamorandier discuss what to watch for the last month of the season

3 Ways to Help Ensure Matthew Stafford Has Long NFL Career

Brandon Justice
0

Find out what Brandon Justice believes are three things the Lions need to do to help ensure that Stafford keeps playing into the future

Video: Rachel Marie Previews Sunday's Lions-Vikings Clash

rachelmariesports
0

Watch as Rachel Marie previews the Lions' contest Sunday with NFC North divisional rival Minnesota