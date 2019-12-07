NFL Fines Quinn, Patricia and Lions for Violating Injury Report Policy

Bob Quinn, Matt Patricia and the Lions organization have been fined after the NFL investigated how they reported Matthew Stafford's injury.

Stafford was hurt in the Week 9 loss to the Oakland Raiders.

The following week, the Lions listed Stafford as limited throughout the week on the official injury report.

No official status update was given until Stafford was ruled inactive 90 minutes before kickoff at Soldier Field. But several players said the team disclosed to them the Saturday prior to the Bears game that Stafford wouldn’t play.

After the league investigated, it was reported that Quinn was fined $10,000, Patricia $25,000 and the Lions were levied a $75,000 fine.

Patricia stated following the Nov. 10th Bears game that he felt the Lions handled the reporting properly.