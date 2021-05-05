NFL Free Agents Lions Could Target Post-Draft

The Detroit Lions currently have three remaining roster positions open.

The addition of tight end Darren Fells to the Detroit Lions brings their roster total to 87.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes could still add three more free agents, prior to reaching the maximum limit of 90 that is mandated by the National Football League.

Here are some remaining free agents the Lions could target in the next couple of weeks.

Linebacker K.J. Wright

Wright is considered one of the top linebackers still available on the open market.

Since being drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in 2011, he has demonstrated his versatility and ability to play different linebacker positions.

The Lions are likely to run a 3-4 base defense, which places some emphasis on having a deep and versatile linebacking corps.

The veteran could be an option for defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, if he's willing to accept a fair contract offer.

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson

Richardson was the New York Jets' first-round draft selection back in 2013.

The veteran defensive lineman spent the past two seasons with the Cleveland Browns, and recorded 126 tackles, 7.5 sacks and nine tackles for loss.

The 30-year-old can adapt and play in Detroit's 3-4 defense, but he may end up choosing to play in a 4-3 scheme to maximize his chances of success and of racking up significant numbers.

Wide receiver Golden Tate

In 2020, the 32-year-old secured 35 receptions for 388 yards and two touchdowns. It was considered a down season, since it was his least productive statistical season since his first season in the NFL.

Tate started just four games last season for the New York Giants, and missed a total of four games. He saw his role shrink, as he slipped to third on the depth chart behind Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton.

In his 11-year career, Tate has played with the Seattle Seahawks, the Detroit Lions, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Giants.

In Detroit, supporters became enamored with his productivity and his ability to secure plenty of yards after the catch.

© Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Safety Malik Hooker

Last year, the Indianapolis Colts declined Hooker's fifth-year option.

In Week 2 of the 2020 season, Hooker tore his Achilles, and he is not likely to return to Indianapolis.

While he has shown flashes, injuries have derailed the early portion of his career.

Detroit could take a flier on the former No. 15 overall pick in the 2017 draft.

In 2019, Hooker recorded 51 combined tackles, three passes defensed and two interceptions in 13 games.