    • November 7, 2021
    Look: Donovan Peoples-Jones Torches Bengals' Defense

    The Cleveland Browns' offense apparently does not miss Odell Beckham Jr. against the Cincinnati Bengals.
    Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones torched the secondary of the Cincinnati Bengals for a 60-yard touchdown on Sunday afternoon. 

    Peoples-Jones, 22, earned the start at wide receiver, as Odell Beckham Jr. is set to move on after being waived over the weekend. 

    The ex-Wolverines wideout had been sidelined since the Browns defeated the Denver Broncos, 17-14, back in Week 6 on Thursday Night Football. 

    The touchdown grab gave the Browns a 21-7 lead. The offense was able to get out to a 14-point lead by scoring touchdowns on two consecutive offensive plays. 

    Giveaways by the Bengals have led to 10 points being scored by the Browns against their in-state rival in the first half of their Week 9 matchup. 

    “Most rookies, there is a learning curve. Jedrick Wills Jr. obviously was in there play No. 1 and started the whole season, but I would say that is pretty rare across the league. Once you get out of that first-round top-15 guys, you typically have guys who you are working into the lineup and their roles grow throughout the season. I think Donovan is a great example of that," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said this past offseason. "Again, a really smart player, a conscientious kid who we could put in there and trust him to do the job. He certainly earned our trust over the course of time.”

