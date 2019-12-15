Predictions: Buccaneers-Lions

Vito Chirco

If you can only take one thing away from the Lions' 2019 season, it should be that Matt Patricia and Co. can't be trusted to stop anyone. Sunday afternoon against the Buccaneers should be much of the same.

The Bucs' air attack spearheaded by fifth-year passer Jameis Winston and star wideout Chris Godwin will easily overpower the Lions' porous pass defense. It'll allow Tampa Bay to dictate the tempo of the game and coast to victory. Bucs 31, Lions 17.

Logan Lamorandier

With as many starters as the Lions are down, it's going to be tough to even pull out a win against one of the weaker teams in the NFL.

The Buccaneers passing attack has been putting up quite a few yards this season. At the same time, Jameis Winston is also turning the ball over at an outrageous rate.

I don't think Detroit has the defensive play-makers to take advantage unfortunately. Bucs 26, Lions 19.

Adam Strozynski

The Buccaneers and Lions both enter this week's matchup in similar positions.

Both teams are on the outside of the playoffs looking in. Both have star wide receivers on injured reserved and both teams are beat up entering Sunday's game beat up.

Both coaching staffs are also talking a lot about shifting culture without a lot of wins.

This one is looking like a shootout with Jameis Winston eating a "W" after throwing a few picks. Bucs 34, Lions 27.

Lance Caporossi

I don’t see how the Detroit Lions win this game. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the NFL's number one rush defense and the Lions strongest runner Bo Scarborough is banged up.

Mike Evans is out, but that doesn’t matter because the Bucs can put up points no matter what. I don’t expect this be a close one.

Bucs 28, Lions 10.

John Maakaron

The Lions are decimated with injuries. Several players were placed on the injured reserved list throughout the course of the week.

It will be interesting to see how Lions quarterback David Blough responds after a subpar performance last week.

Both teams will make several mistakes on Sunday. This could make for a competitive game, but in the end the Buccaneers will leave Detroit victorious. Bucs 27, Lions 17.

