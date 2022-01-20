Rumor: Jim Harbaugh Would Accept Raiders Offer to Return to NFL

Could the Las Vegas Raiders offer Jim Harbaugh the opportunity to return to the NFL?

The longer Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh drags out negotiations, rumors and speculation will continue to run rampant regarding his coaching future.

According to a Wednesday evening report from The Athletic, "Multiple sources inside Michigan football told The Athletic this week that they think if Harbaugh is offered the Raiders head coaching job, he’d take it. They also know that Harbaugh can be hard to read. Their hunches could be wrong -- but they also know he’s never coached anywhere longer than four years prior to his seven years and running in Ann Arbor. They’ve each believed that he, at some point, would want to coach in the NFL again."

The Wolverines had one of the most successful seasons in Harbaugh's tenure in 2021.

After defeating No. 13 Iowa in the Big Ten title game, 42-3, the Wolverines lost in the College Football Playoff semifinal to the Georgia Bulldogs.

In recent days, reports have surfaced that several members of the Raiders' roster are expressing to ownership strong support of interim coach Rich Bisaccia.

“I think we can all think that he’s the right guy. He’s proven that people listen to him. Our team listens to him. And I love him so much, I’m thankful for him," quarterback Derek Carr said. "All those things will be decisions that I don’t make, I don’t get to make. I just play quarterback, but with everything that went on, if you really look at what happened, all the pieces missing, everything that changed, yeah, he held it together.”

Harbaugh has continued to be seen with potential recruits in photos posted online, further indicating to some his desire to return as the head man at Michigan.

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER