NFL Teams Have Interest in Former Lions QB Dan Orlovsky

According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, multiple NFL teams have contacted former Lions quarterback Dan Orlovsky this past year to gauge his interests in coaching.

Schefter writes, "Sources tell ESPN that Orlovsky has been contacted by multiple teams this year -- one year after the Green Bay Packers reached out to him about joining their offensive staff.

He said it would have to be a perfect mix of circumstances to get him to even consider leaving ESPN."

Orlovsky retired in 2017 and has been an analyst with ESPN since 2018.

He played for the Lions from 2005-2008 and again from 2014-2016.

His career spanned 13 seasons, including stints with the Lions, Texans, Colts, Buccaneers and Rams.

Related

Columnist Writes, "Tannehill Has Been Slightly Better" Than Stafford

4 Must Watch Free Agents During AFC/NFC Title Games

Why Jeff Okudah Will Be Lions' Pick at No. 3