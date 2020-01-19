LionMaven
NFL Teams Have Interest in Former Lions QB Dan Orlovsky

John Maakaron

According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, multiple NFL teams have contacted former Lions quarterback Dan Orlovsky this past year to gauge his interests in coaching.

Schefter writes, "Sources tell ESPN that Orlovsky has been contacted by multiple teams this year -- one year after the Green Bay Packers reached out to him about joining their offensive staff.

He said it would have to be a perfect mix of circumstances to get him to even consider leaving ESPN."

Orlovsky retired in 2017 and has been an analyst with ESPN since 2018.

He played for the Lions from 2005-2008 and again from 2014-2016. 

His career spanned 13 seasons, including stints with the Lions, Texans, Colts, Buccaneers and Rams.

Columnist Writes, "Tannehill has been Slightly Better" than Stafford

Pat Caputo of Oakland Press writes Ryan Tannehill's career has been slightly better than Matthew Stafford's

John Maakaron

by

Mkprarat77

4 Must Watch Free Agents During AFC/NFC Title Games

Lions fans should pay attention to these players during Sunday's championship games

John Maakaron

Top 5 "Goin' Nuts With TJ" Moments

Rachel Marie takes a look at the top five moments from this past season's episodes of the DetroitLions.com video series "Goin' Nuts With TJ"

rachelmariesports

Why Jeff Okudah Will Be Lions' Pick at No. 3

Our Vito Chirco opines why Ohio State defensive back Jeff Okudah will be the Lions' selection at No. 3 overall

Vito Chirco

3 Players Lions Must Avoid Selecting with Third Pick

Lions would likely regret selecting these three players in 2020 NFL Draft

John Maakaron

Is LB Isaiah Simmons the Missing Piece for Lions Defense?

Watch as Rachel Marie explores the idea of the Detroit Lions drafting LB Isaiah Simmons

rachelmariesports

by

Troze

Lions Select RB in Latest 3-Round Mock Draft

Lions land Ohio State running back in latest mock draft

John Maakaron

by

Rafaelto

Lions Super Bowl Odds for 2020 at 100-1

Lions have longest odds to win 2021 Super Bowl

John Maakaron

by

Wesley0831

Upgrading the Secondary Should Be a Priority for Lions

The Lions secondary is in need of an upgrade in 2020

John Maakaron

by

gbossa

Lions News: 2020 Senior Bowl

Our Vito Chirco takes a look at the latest and greatest Lions pieces from around the web in the first edition of "Lions News"

Vito Chirco